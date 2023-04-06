Manitou Springs High School Robotics Team fundraising for trip to national championship

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A small-town robotics team needs your help to achieve their scientific dreams.

The Manitou Springs High School Robotics Team recently qualified for the national and world championships in Houston, Texas. Now the biggest challenge they face is getting there, the Manitou Springs School District said.

According to the district, the team of 12, known as the "Steel Mustangs" is "well funded" by the school district but the costs of the travel and registration nearly double the team's annual budget.

This is the second time the Steel Mustangs have qualified for the championships but they were unable to attend in 2020 due to covid restrictions.

This year's competition takes place in Houston from April 19 - 22.

According to the district, all donations will help the team pay for registration, travel, lodging, and food. The district says the team is currently about $5,000 short of what they need.

You can donate to the team here: Manitou Springs Robotics Team Fundraiser

For more information, visit Manitou Springs School District 14.