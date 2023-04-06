Fort Carson conducting live-fire training exercises over the next two days

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 1st & 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Teams, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, and 4th Infantry Division are conducting various live-fire training exercises on Thursday and Friday, according to Fort Carson.

The Mountain Post issued a release Thursday saying increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evening and throughout the night due to large-caliber training.

Fort Carson says it is dedicated to being a good neighbor and will continue to listen to the community and work through any noise issues that may arise.

Noise complaints during this time should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849. After hours, contact the 24-hour Fort Carson Operations Center at (719) 526-5500 and ask for the on-call public affairs officer.