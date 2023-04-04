Father of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose stepmom admitted to killing him, testifies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Testimony started in the trial of the El Paso County woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, then stuffing his body in a suitcase and leaving him under a Florida bridge.

Tuesday, his father, Al Stauch provided an emotional testimony.

While on the stand, Al began crying when he was shown pictures of his young son. His accused killer, Leticia Stauch, remained motionless, staring only at the ground.

Prosecutors asked when Al learned something was wrong with Gannon. He said he was in Oklahoma for the National Guard when Stauch told him over the phone on Jan. 27, 2020, that Gannon have allegedly never returned home from a friend's home.

Al said he contacted the friend, who said they never saw his son. Al returned to Colorado Springs that next morning, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

According to Al, Stauch picked up him at the airport in a rental instead of her own vehicle. He said that it was "odd" and Stauch claimed she "didn't want to put mileage" on her leased car while searching for Gannon. She went on to report say the rental car was parked at a nearby elementary school. However, Al testified that it wasn't there when he went looking. That's when he said he became suspicious.

When asked about his relationship with Stauch and if she would "use manipulation" in their relationship, Al replied "Absolutely."

Al testified that Gannon trusted Stauch and loved her like a mom.

After lunch, prosecutors played never before heard recordings of calls between Al and Stauch. Al made these calls while FBI agents fed him questions and information without letting her know.

During one recording, Stauch walked through the days leading up to Gannon's disappearance and called the investigation a "witch hunt."

The murder trial is still ongoing and expected to last at least six weeks.

