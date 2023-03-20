Trial Day One: Jury selection for murder trial of accused child killer Letecia Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Jury selection began Monday for the murder trial of an El Paso County woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson in 2020.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. The community joined police officers for multiple searches that extended through the weeks following his disappearance. In early March 2020, police arrested Stauch for Gannon’s murder.

Stauch spent the afternoon writing something on a notepad and paper as the state and defense worked to field a jury.

El Paso County Judge Gregory Werner said the state probably won't start calling witnesses until April 3.

The trial altogether could last until mid or late May.

Some people that were called for jury duty had strong opinions about crimes against children, others said they experienced abuse as a child. Many also said past news media coverage of Stauch and Gannon could impact their bias.

By noon, more than half of the group of potential jurors were dismissed by Judge Werner.

