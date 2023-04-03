Jury selection expected to end in murder trial for accused child killer Letecia Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, April 3, in the murder trial for the El Paso County woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson.

Gannon Stauch was first reported missing from his Lorson Ranch home on Jan. 27, 2020. His stepmother Letecia Stauch was arrested in early March 2020 for his death. Later that month, on March 17, 2020, his body was found stuffed in a suitcase under a bridge in Florida. According to the autopsy, he had been shot, stabbed, and he had a skull fracture.

Now, jury selection for the murder trial is expected to end this morning. Opening statements are expected to begin this afternoon.

13 Investigates is in the courtroom. This article will be updated as more information comes in.