COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a wildland fire burning on the southeast side of the city.

Officials told KRDO the wildland fire is about a quarter of an acre as of 1:15 p.m. This is the area of Hancock Expy. & Delta Dr.

People are asked to avoid the area.

As of 1:30 p.m., CSFD had the fire contained in the creek and working on evacuation and fire attack.