Red Flag warnings issued for much of Southern Colorado amid high fire danger Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Flag warnings have been issued for much of the I-25 southern corridor and far south plains Thursday.

Strong winds, dry air, and warmer temperatures are working together to create a high fire danger.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for west winds gusting over 60 mph, areas of poor visibility due to blowing dust, and a possible threat to lightweight high-profile vehicles.

The NWS said people should prepare for strong crosswinds, especially on north-south oriented roads.

NWS

Damaging winds are expected to pick up around noon and last through 7 p.m. The NWS asks people to use care if traveling and avoid activities that could start a wildfire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and Pueblo Fire Department both issued red flag warnings. The Colorado Springs Red Flag warning is set to last through 8 p.m., with Pueblo's ending at 7 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust for several counties across Colorado until 8 p.m.

The affected areas are Alamosa, Lincoln, Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Prowers, Otero, Baca, Bent, Huerfano, Crowley, Las Animas, eastern Pueblo, and southern Elbert Counties.

Critical fire weather conditions are also expected for Friday.