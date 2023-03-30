Colorado Springs man facing charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been arrested and is facing both felony and misdemeanor charges for his alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 49-year-old Jonathan Grace of Colorado Springs has been charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested Thursday in Denver and is expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday as well.

Jonathan Grace

According to the DOJ, court documents state that Grace was among the rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. He participated in the confrontation with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol, documents show.

The DOJ says Grace joined a mob of rioters on the afternoon of Jan. 6 who were coordinating pushes against police officers while they yelled “HEAVE HO!” and “PUSH!” Statements from an FBI special agent state that while Grace joined in on the collective pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushes pinned him between a shield and a door.

The court documents also state that after officers cleared rioters out of the tunnel, Grace remained nearby the mouth of the tunnel where he watched as rioters dragged an officer out of the tunnel and brutally attacked him. Then, Grace again joined the rioters in collectively pushing against the police line in the tunnel.

Photos provided by the DOJ can be seen throughout this story. According to the DOJ, the man highlighted by yellow circles or squares in the pictures is Jonathan Grace.

For more information on this case, visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/pr/colorado-man-arrested-actions-lower-west-terrace-during-jan-6-capitol-breach

According to the DOJ, in the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 320 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.