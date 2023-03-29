Victim of weekend shooting in Colorado Springs identified as Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Palmer Park Blvd. that occurred this past weekend.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Blvd. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to local hospitals but one later succumbed to his injuries.

That individual has been identified as 23-year-old Braden Peltier who is from Bay City, Michigan. CSPD said Peltier was stationed at Fort Carson with the U.S. Army.

The El Paso County Coroner will determine the official cause of Peltier's death but CSPD said it is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information about this incident has been released at this time.

According to CSPD, this is the fourth homicide in the city so far in 2023. At this time last year, 17 homicides had been investigated.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.