Colorado Springs teen charged in fatal February crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on N. Powers Blvd. on Feb. 24, 2023.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to a crash in the area of 51000 N. Powers Blvd. on the 24 and found a person dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, their investigation determined that the vehicle involved in the crash was southbound on Powers when it went off the road and rolled over. The front passenger was ejected and died at the scene.

On March 28, 2023, the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving causing death, and changing lanes in an unsafe manner. Due to the driver's age, they will not be identified.