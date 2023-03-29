Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 4:41 PM

Colorado Springs teen charged in fatal February crash

Pixabay

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 17-year-old from Colorado Springs has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on N. Powers Blvd. on Feb. 24, 2023.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to a crash in the area of 51000 N. Powers Blvd. on the 24 and found a person dead at the scene.

According to CSPD, their investigation determined that the vehicle involved in the crash was southbound on Powers when it went off the road and rolled over. The front passenger was ejected and died at the scene.

On March 28, 2023, the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with careless driving causing death, and changing lanes in an unsafe manner. Due to the driver's age, they will not be identified.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content