Two projects to begin this spring that’ll affect traffic along Highway 24

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A months-long roadwork project is set to begin soon in Teller County.

According to the Woodand Park Police Department, Colorado Department of Transportation Crews will begin a large project along Highway 24 on April 3. This will consist of asphalt removal, asphalt paving, guardrail replacement, signing, pavement marking, and ADA ramps in the Woodland Park area.

The work will be done on Hwy. 24 between MP 281-291. It's expected to last through November 30.

Another, smaller project along Hwy. 24 between MP 272-273 will start on May 1 and extends through mid-June. WPD said this project will consist mainly of earthwork to provide better lines of sight.

Officials said the overlap of these projects will likely affect traffic flow, and drivers are asked to please be patient.

All of the projects will be active during daytime work only, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, that could change throughout the project.