Red Flag warning issued for Pueblo County Monday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Red Flag warning was issued for Pueblo County beginning at noon.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the warning will last from noon to 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.

The fire department said no burning is allowed during this time.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag warning also impacts the southern I-25 corridor region, down through Rye, Walsenburg, and Thatcher.

NWS

The NWS said the fire weather conditions will become critical Monday afternoon in the highlighted regions above.