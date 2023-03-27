Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:12 AM

Red Flag warning issued for Pueblo County Monday afternoon

MGN

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Red Flag warning was issued for Pueblo County beginning at noon.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the warning will last from noon to 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.

The fire department said no burning is allowed during this time.

According to the National Weather Service, the Red Flag warning also impacts the southern I-25 corridor region, down through Rye, Walsenburg, and Thatcher.

NWS

The NWS said the fire weather conditions will become critical Monday afternoon in the highlighted regions above.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content