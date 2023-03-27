Pikes Peak United Way offering free tax prep this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) will be offering free tax preparation this coming weekend on Saturday, April 1.

The PPUW says its one-day VITA-THON (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Family Success Center. This is located at 1520 Verde Dr. in Colorado Springs.

The free tax services will be available for individuals and families earning a household income of less than $60,000.

“As family budgets stretch, and tax codes change, it’s important to provide this service to our community,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO. “As we get closer to Tax Day, we saw a need for a walk-in weekend event where we could process applications on a larger scale.”

In addition to the VITA-THON held at the Family Success Center, locations for by-appointment-only services are listed below:

Southeast: Centennial Elementary School: 1860 S Chelton Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Downtown: Pikes Peak United Way: 518 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

North: Monument Woodmoor Barn: 1691 Woodmoor Dr, Monument, CO 80132

Calhan: Calhan Market Auction: 680 Yoder St, Calhan, CO 8080

Appointments can be made by dialing 2-1-1 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.