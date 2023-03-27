Outbound North Gate at USAFA reduced to one lane from March 27 through April 14

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Outbound North Gate is reduced to one lane of traffic beginning Monday, March 27 through April 14 due to construction on the new United States Air Force Academy Hosmer Visitor Center and TrueNorth Commons Development.

Crews are working on the construction of a pedestrian bridge and a main gas line.

Drivers leaving the Academy should be mindful of peak weekday outbound traffic, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Athletic and special event traffic could also cause additional delays.

Artist rendering of the development shows the new visitor center is designed to look like an aircraft wing, illustrating the Academy’s flying mission. (Rendering courtesy of Matrix Design Group. Updated Jul 3, 2022)

Officials said the Academy South gate is another option for commuters.