Colorado Springs police chief updates City Council on progress in use-of-force study results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez will make a presentation to the City Council regarding results and recommendations of an independent study of how officers use force to subdue suspects.

The city hired Transparency Matters, a Pennsylvania-based consulting firm, in 2020 to study how often the CSPD uses force, whether any of that force is considered unnecessary and preventable, and the possible implementation of training to de-escalate tense situations that would eliminate the need for physical force, gas, spray or guns.

The study began in the wake of the 2020 downtown protests in the aftermath of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who allegedly died while being subdued and arrested by four officers; one of the officers was convicted of murder and manslaughter and received a 22-year prison sentence, while the other three officers were convicted of violating Floyd's civil rights.

The CSPD made the final report public last April and presented it to the City Council two months later for further action.