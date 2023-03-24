GoFundMe to help family of Italian foreign exchange student killed outside Doherty High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fundraiser was started to help the family of the Italian foreign exchange student who was hit and killed outside Doherty High School.

According to the El Paso County Coroner, 17-year-old Giorgia Trocciola was the student killed while crossing the street in front of the school Wednesday.

Now, a GoFundMe was started to help with the funeral cost and other expenses her family faces now. According to the description of the fundraiser, her family hopes the monetary donations will help get her American loved ones to Italy for future memorial services.

To help her family and loved ones during this difficult time, click here.

The day after her death, District 11 announced it is creating a school zone outside of Doherty High School. Traditionally, the roads in front of Colorado Springs high schools aren't labeled as school zones. While this is changing for Doherty, the district and city officials did indicate they are looking into safety practices at other schools.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the driver involved is also 17. Police said the teen ran a red light at the intersection before hitting Trocciola.