CPW hosting a number of free events at Mueller State Park throughout the month of April

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As spring arrives in the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be hosting a number of free events at the beautiful Mueller State Park in Teller County.

According to CPW, the free events will include things like guided hikes, naturalist programs, and star-viewing parties.

CPW says the hikes give guests a chance to see the first signs of spring, as well as view planets and galaxies during dark-sky hikes and star-viewing parties.

For a list of free events during the month of April, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/News-Release-Details.aspx?NewsID=3777

Mueller events are free for any guest with a $10/day pass, a Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, or an $80 annual vehicle park pass. For more information, call the park at 719-687-2366.

Mueller State Park is located 45 minutes from Colorado Springs along Colorado Highway 67, just 3½ miles south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 24 at Divide on the west side of Pikes Peak.