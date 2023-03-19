Club Q hero named Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year by American Red Cross

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- He may not like calling himself a hero, but in the eyes of many, and the American Red Cross, Richard Fierro is a hero.

Fierro, the Army veteran, and local business owner credited with being one of several people who took down and disarmed the suspected Club Q shooter, was honored by the Red Cross Saturday in Denver. The American Red Cross named Fierro the 'Lifesaving Military Hero of the Year' for his actions at Club Q in November.

The Red Cross says the award is given out each year to someone who responds to an emergency that saves a life while being off duty or not in their role as a solider or first responder.

"The Army veteran, who spent 15 years as an officer and retired as a major in 2013, didn't hesitate to protect his family and other clubgoers that evening," the Red Cross wrote.

Fierro said it's an honor to be recognized by the Red Cross, but that it's still difficult for him to be called a "hero."