Registration for Spring Pueblo Chile Recipe Competition opens on March 20

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Registration for Visit Pueblo’s Spice Up Spring Pueblo Chile Recipe Competition opens March 20.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the competition offers licensed Pueblo restaurants and kitchens a chance to enter their most creative and delicious recipes that include Certified Pueblo Chile Peppers.

There are four categories available to enter:

Appetizer Entrée Dessert Cocktail

First-place winners in each category will get a Pueblo Chile Proud Trophy, two Bushels of fresh-roasted Pueblo Chile, a $250 cash prize, and more.

Recipes will also be considered for the Official Pueblo Chile Recipe Book.

People have between March 20 and April 2 to register. Each registrant must submit their original Pueblo Chile recipe in writing and agree to the public release of it. Judging will be the week of April 17.

For more information and to enter when registration opens, click here.