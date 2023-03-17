‘People aren’t getting any justice’ Law enforcement slams 11th Judicial District Attorney

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Frustrating, disappointing, disheartening; those are just a few words current and former law enforcement agents in Fremont, Custer, Chaffee, and Park counties are using to describe the current region within the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Judges sanctioned the 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office for their failure to turn over evidence in dozens of cases. 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley is now being condemned for letting accused murderers and child predators walk free.

According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates, Stanley's office is accused of failing to follow court rules in at least 33 criminal cases since taking office in 2021.

Newly filed court records show the DA's office is accused of not handing over evidence to defense attorneys and impeding the right to a fair trial.

Of those 33 cases, 13 Investigates confirmed five were entirely dismissed. Those include two child sexual assault cases, a murder case, a child porn case, and a strangulation case.

Judges overseeing six more cases are now tasked with deciding if they'll throw them out for evidence violations.

Custer County's former sheriff, Fremont County's current sheriff, and the chief of the Florence Police Department told 13 Investigates Friday that change has to come.

“When we send a case up and we’ve done our due diligence and we believe we have a very solid case that can be prosecuted, and that falls through the cracks. It’s extremely frustrating to the deputies and all the personnel," said former Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly.

"People aren't getting any justice and they're, in fact, being revictimized by the office of the district attorney," said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper.

Florence Police Chief Sean Humphrey said it's the victims that suffer the most here.

"It's very disheartening cause than you're re-victimizing these kids or child," said Humphrey.

The Attorney Regulation Council, which is leading a probe into Stanley's office, won't say what the investigation is actually about.

13 Investigates reached out to US Representative Brittany Petersen, the elected official representing Fremont, Custer, and Chaffee counties, for comment. We're still waiting on a response.