Say hello to Clementine! Denver Zoo’s new baby bongo bulletin

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Denver Zoo is welcoming a new baby bongo bulletin into its habitats, and her name is Clementine.

Bongos are a type of antelope that usually lives in the forests of sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the Denver Zoo, Clementine was technically born last month but the zoo wanted to give her some time to adjust to her new home and herd.

Now, she's in the spotlight and stumbling around in the Mile High City.

Keepers at the Denver Zoo say Clementine is a total momma's girl and enjoys spending time with her half-sister Fiddle.

Both suspects have a bond of $25,000 and the investigation is still open.

The victim stated he felt pain in his ear, and his vision was affected.

Officers stated the victim then left the area and went to the hospital.