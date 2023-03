COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash last night.

It happened on Uintah and Nevada, at about 11:15, and blocked off eastbound traffic for a while.

According to colorado springs police -- alcohol *is believed to have played a part. One car was flipped on its side, and colorado springs firefighters say they were able to successfully help those who were trapped inside.