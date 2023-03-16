Colorado State Patrol advises motorists to drive sober over St. Patrick’s Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is warning drivers of troopers that will be out this St. Patrick's Day weekend looking for people who shouldn't be behind the wheel.

If someone is found driving under the influence, CSP said troopers would remove that driver from the road and transport them safely to jail.

CSP's Public Information Officer, Gabriel Moltrer said, "Impaired driving is a safety risk to all. If you see a family member or friend and know they have consumed drugs or alcohol, say something. You can make a difference."

According to CSP data, there were 358 fatal crashes in Colorado, with 92 of them being attributed to impaired driving, in 2022.

Drivers cited for driving under the influence can lose their license for up to a year, receive jail time, or be fined upwards of $10,000.

If you are driving on the road, and see actions that may be associated with impaired driving, call *CSP (*277) or 911 and give the location and vehicle information to dispatch.

CSP wants people to enjoy St. Patrick's Day safely by keeping the party off the road.