Former U.S. Rep Liz Cheney to speak at 2023 Colorado College commencement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former U.S. Representative for Wyoming and Colorado College graduate Liz Cheney will deliver the keynote address at Colorado College’s 149th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 28.

According to the school, Cheney graduated from Colorado College in 1988 with a political science degree and then from the University of Chicago in 1996 with a law degree. She served as a Republican representative of Wyoming from 2017 to the beginning of 2023.

“Representative Liz Cheney is someone who has pursued courageous conversations and taken bold actions,” said Colorado College President L. Song Richardson. “In recognition of her consistent and courageous voice in defense of democracy, she was awarded the Profile in Courage Award by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation in 2022. I am delighted to welcome our alumna and former trustee back to campus.”

