El Paso County parents found guilty of child abuse in fentanyl-overdose death of toddler

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The parents of a toddler who died from a fentanyl overdose were found guilty of child abuse by knowingly or recklessly causing death.

In a single trial, a jury also found Joenny Astacio and Kira Villalba guilty of possession of both fentanyl and cocaine, but not guilty of possession of heroin.

According to arrest records for the couple, their young son Cairo was taken to Children's Hospital in November of 2021 after Astacio reportedly found Villalba asleep on top of him and called 911.

Court documents state, "Medical personnel continued CPR hoping Cairo's parents would arrive at the hospital." His parents never arrived, and the treating physician eventually declared Cairo dead.

In court, Astacio admitted to Colorado Springs Police that he and his girlfriend were smoking fentanyl around the time their baby died.

According to arrest records for both of the suspects, a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found in the home they were staying in.

A little while after their young son died, the two were arrested in connection to the fentanyl overdose of a 13-year-old girl.

In both December 2021 and February 2022, Colorado Springs Police detectives believe Astacio and Villalba provided blue M30 pills containing fentanyl to a 13-year-old girl. It's unclear what her relationship is with the couple, but she overdosed on both occasions.