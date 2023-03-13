Two Colorado Springs marijuana dispensaries cited by state authorities for high mold, yeast levels

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) has issued a health and safety advisory regarding marijuana sold at four medical and two retail stores, including two in Colorado Springs.

The DOR's released released its advisory nearly a week ago after finding levels of mold and yeast were above acceptable limits and described as "potentially unsafe."

DOR

At high levels, mold and yeast can cause infections in weakened immune systems, and allergic reactions; the DOR's alert doesn't indicate whether any symptoms have been reported by customers.

The two Colorado Springs medical dispensaries included in the advisory are branches of The Chronic Botique, located at 325 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, and at 2727 Palmer Park Boulevard.

Other affected dispensaries are in Denver, Boulder and Broomfield.

The DOR said that it found contamination on marijuana flowers that passed initial testing but failed retesting; the marijuana was sold between Nov. 18 and Feb. 21.

Customers of the affected stores should check marijuana product labels for the following license numbers:

*Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility: 403-01933

*Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility: 403R-01199



*Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Medical Harvest Batches:

WaffleconeR4HB10312022 (also failed for Aspergillus)

HBR2Cherrypunch11262022



*Aspergillus Contaminated Medical Harvest Batches:

HB081522LAKushCake



*Total Yeast and Mold Contaminated Retail Harvest Batches:

HB08112022AokiBerry

The DOR advises that anyone who has the affected products to destroy it or return is to the shop where it was purchased; anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical care immediately and report systems to the Marijuana Enforcement Division.

To read the DOR's advisory, visit: https://sbg.colorado.gov/sites/sbg/files/230309_CORRECTED_Health_and_Safety_Advisory_Green_Street_LLC.pdf.