Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 11:22 AM

The Denver Zoo asks for blankets and sheet donations for animals

The Denver Zoo/Volunteers Rebecca Getsfrid, Chuck Springer and Keeper Christa K

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- For anyone looking to throw away gently used blankets and sheets, the Denver Zoo has better use for them.

The Denver Zoo said due to delays from its bedding supplier, the zoo needs blankets and sheets for its animals.

Some of the animals that would benefit from the donated linens are the Sumatran orangutans. According to the zoo, the orangutans build a new nest every night and use bedding items to make extra cozy nests.

Currently, the zoo's blanket and sheet supply is running extremely low,

The Denver Zoo has opened donations at its Welcome Center for community members to pitch in.

For more information on the Denver Zoo, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Blankets and Sheets
Denver Zoo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content