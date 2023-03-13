The Denver Zoo asks for blankets and sheet donations for animals

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- For anyone looking to throw away gently used blankets and sheets, the Denver Zoo has better use for them.

The Denver Zoo said due to delays from its bedding supplier, the zoo needs blankets and sheets for its animals.

Some of the animals that would benefit from the donated linens are the Sumatran orangutans. According to the zoo, the orangutans build a new nest every night and use bedding items to make extra cozy nests.

Currently, the zoo's blanket and sheet supply is running extremely low,

The Denver Zoo has opened donations at its Welcome Center for community members to pitch in.

