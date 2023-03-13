Former Colorado Springs Mayor Bach endorses mayoral hopeful Sallie Clark

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, a former Colorado Springs mayor announced his endorsement of mayoral hopeful Sallie Clark.

Former Mayor Steve Bach released the following statement obtained by KRDO:

This is to offer my strong endorsement of Sallie Clark to be our next Colorado Springs Mayor. I have known Sallie well for decades and during my time as the city’s first elected Mayor in the new ‘Strong Mayor’ form of government, Sallie and I worked closely together on numerous important initiatives for the community including the Waldo Canyon Fire recovery. This Is a critical moment for our community in public safety, affordable housing, and managed water resources. Sallie is a person of high character and integrity with decades of experience leading our community forward for the benefit of everyone. Former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach

In response, Clark stated:

I am humbled by Mayor Bach’s endorsement,” said Clark. “Steve led Colorado Springs through some of our darkest days. On the good days anyone can be Mayor but on the bad days like Waldo Canyon on Mayor Bach’s watch or the coming storm of rising crime, homelessness, drugs and drought; Colorado Springs needs a mayor with the experience that I offer to the citizens. Mayoral Candidate Sallie Clark

Bach was elected in 2011 and only served one term; he did not seek re-election. He was the city's first "strong mayor."

He was succeeded by Mayor John Suthers.