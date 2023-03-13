City of Florence makes historic hire with first female city manager

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Florence City Council voted to hire its first female city manager in recent history.

In a Special Meeting, the seven council membersvoted to offer a contract to Amy Nasta. Nasta's hiring comes after the city spent more than 18 months without permanent leadership.

Decade-long Florence City Manager Mike Patterson was fired and arrested for his harassing behavior of women he supervised at city hall. He pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to two years of probation in January. Since Patterson's arrest, the city of fewer than 4,000 people has been stuck in turmoil, including a historic mass resignation of city council, the firing of a city attorney and demotion of its police chief. The 11th Judicial District Attorney's Office says its investigation into various corruption allegations involving city officials remains active and ongoing.

The Florence council voted to pay Nasta $138,000 in her first contract with the city. She was among 30 other candidates vying for the city manager job.

"I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to become the next City Manager for the City of Florence. My family and I look forward to moving to the beautiful state of Colorado and making it our home for years to come." Amy Nasta, Incoming Florence City Manager

Nasta currently serves as the Deputy City Administrator in Gardner, Kansas.

Prior to joining the City of Gardner, Nasta served four years as city clerk for the City of Eolia, Missouri. She also worked one year for the Kansas City Zoo as a facility manager responsible for budgeting, scheduling, hiring, and managing staff. Nasta's resume shows she also spent Walt Disney Company five years working in various management roles.

"I'm excited. This is a big step for us. This is one of the things we were elected to do, was to find a new city manager, and I am excited for the City of Florence," Councilman Steve Wolfe said.

Nasta will start working for the city of Florence on May 8.

"Our future looks very, very bright," Councilwoman Gail MacKinnon said.

If you have a tip or lead you want our team to look into, email us at 13Investigates@krdo.com.