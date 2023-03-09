Magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded in Southern Colorado

VALDEZ, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Geological Survey tracked the quake to almost 5 miles north of the town of Valdez, near Trinidad. It happened a little over 11 PM, Thursday night.

According to experts at Michigan Technological University, quakes from 2 - 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause severe damage. The USGS says that magnitudes typically need to reach over 4 or 5 magnitudes before serious structural damage is done.

