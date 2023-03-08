U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet dies in off-base incident; Death under investigation

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force Academy announced the death of a Cadet who died in an off-base incident.

According to the officials, the Academy was notified of the death of Cadet 1st Class Cole Kilty, 22, of Elk Grove Village, IL Monday by the Park County Coroner.

His cause of death is still under investigation.

Kilty was a member of the Class of 2023 and was to commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon graduation and enter undergraduate pilot training this year.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our cadet wing,” said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, United States Air Force Academy Superintendent. “Cole was known for being a friend to others, for his jokes, and his unique ability to find humor in any situation - from everyday life to a tough training event. I extend my personal condolences to his family, his squadron, and his friends.”

The USAFA said Kilty leaves behind many friends and a grieving family.

Classes and training Tuesday were optional for cadets who needed time to mourn. The Academy offered support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, and others in place for cadets, faculty, and staff.

Agents of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Park County Coroner's Office are conducting an investigation, standard protocol in the death of a military member.