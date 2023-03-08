Pueblo School District 70 announces new assistant superintendent

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County School District 70 announced its new assistant superintendent Wednesday.

According to the district, Robert DiPietro will be the new assistant superintendent beginning July 1, 2022. The previous assistant superintendent, Ronda Rein, will lead the district next year as the Superintendent.

DiPietro, who has served as the district’s director of student services since 2022, was appointed at Tuesday evening's Board of Directors meeting. Prior to serving in that position, DiPietro was assistant director of student services for three years, principal at Skyview Middle School for ten years, and principal at Beulah School of Natural Sciences for two years.

A release from the district said the District 70 Board of Directors is extraordinarily pleased with the outcome of this search and eager to welcome DiPietro into his new role where his strengths in facility and budget management, curriculum and instructional leadership, emergency and crisis planning, school law and extensive community outreach complement the district’s strong approach and commitment to academic excellence for each District 70 student.