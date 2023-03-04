Skip to Content
2 dead following shooting in Old Colorado City apartment, police investigating

OLD COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) are investigating a fatal shooting that left two dead at the Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes off Uintah Boulevard on Gatehouse Circle.

CSPD says the first of multiple 911 calls came in at 4:45 Saturday afternoon.

While CPSD is currently marking off a section of the apartment parking lot, they say only one unit was involved in the incident.

Police say no patients were transported to receive medical care following the incident, and there are no suspects at large.

All units in the apartment are able to move freely and police say there was never a shelter-in-place issued.

Annabelle Childers

