Free tax preparation available at Security Public Library

ELPASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Security Public library is hosting a free tax preparation program this Friday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Security Public Library is located at 715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911.

According to the library, households making less than $60,000 per year qualify for this tax assistance.

No appointments are needed, the program is walk-in only. Applicants will need to bring their government-issued ID cards, social security cards (including dependents), end-of-year statements for all income, and bank routing and account numbers if they would like direct deposit.

Another Life Foundation, an IRS VITA tax site will be preparing taxes at the event.

The library will host another free tax preparation program on April 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.