Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Colorado Monday
ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Colorado on Monday.
She is scheduled to land at the Denver International Airport (DIA) at 1 p.m. on Monday.
According to our news partners in Denver, Harris will participate in a moderated conversation at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities at 3 p.m. focused on the Biden administration's investments to combat the climate crisis.
Among the topics Harris will cover is the administration's ongoing efforts to build a new "clean energy economy that works for all," according to a release from the vice president's office.
Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are then scheduled to depart DIA at 5:25 p.m.
During a similar discussion at Georgia Tech last month, Harris touched on topics including droughts, alternative forms of clean energy, clean water, and how environmental concerns can impact public health.