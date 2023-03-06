CSU Pueblo receives grant to increase broadband access across the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The almost $3million comes from a grant given by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

The plan is a two-year long pilot project to improve internet and device access in underserved communities within the city. 200 CSU Pueblo students, and their households, will receive digital literacy training, new devices, and have their internet services subsidized.

A representative for the school says, the grant is in direct alignment with CSU Pueblo's 2028 strategic plan. The overarching goal of which is to positively impact society and engage the region while developing people in the community.