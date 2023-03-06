Skip to Content
Alert issued for senior missing from El Paso County

Randall J. Austin
CBI
Randall J. Austin

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for a missing senior man from El Paso County.

According to the CBI, Randall J. Austin was last seen at 10:15 Monday morning in the area of El Paso Blvd. and Hwy. 24 in Manitou Springs. He was wearing a bright blue shirt and navy blue pants.

Austin is described as a 78-year-old White man, with white hair and blue eyes, standing 5'11" tall and weighing 200 pounds. His vehicle is a silver, 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Colorado license plate Z2L026.

Mr. Austin suffers from cognitive impairment and a disability, according to the CBI. The agency said he may be headed in the direction of Breckenridge, CO.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

