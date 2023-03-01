Skip to Content
Yellowstone National Park celebrates 150 years

The Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park.
The Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KRDO) -- On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the world's first national park.

The founding of Yellowstone began a worldwide national park movement that has led to more than 1,200 national parks and preserves across more than 100 nations in 2023.

RELATED: National Public Lands Day: What do you know about YOUR public lands?

The world's first national park features 2.2 million acres of land across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, an array of native wildlife, and geothermal areas that contain nearly half of the world's active geysers.

Learn more about Yellowstone National Park here.

Colorado is home to four national parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Mesa Verde National Park, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park is the most popular national park in the Centennial State, and one of the most visited in the U.S.

