Yellowstone National Park celebrates 150 years

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KRDO) -- On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law, creating the world's first national park.

The founding of Yellowstone began a worldwide national park movement that has led to more than 1,200 national parks and preserves across more than 100 nations in 2023.

The world's first national park features 2.2 million acres of land across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, an array of native wildlife, and geothermal areas that contain nearly half of the world's active geysers.

Colorado is home to four national parks, Rocky Mountain National Park, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, Mesa Verde National Park, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Rocky Mountain National Park is the most popular national park in the Centennial State, and one of the most visited in the U.S.