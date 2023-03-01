Large pool of candidates in Colorado Springs mayoral race could result in May run-off election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the city's municipal election a month away, there's already talk that a second election will be necessary to whittle down the field of a dozen candidates.

KRDO

KRDO has learned that the city clerk's office is already preparing for the possibility of a May 16 run-off election to determine the city's next mayor; current Mayor John Suthers is stepping down after serving the maximum of two consecutive terms.

Officials said that a candidate can win the April 4 election by receiving one vote more than 50% of the total; if that doesn't happen, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the run-off.

We're seeking more details about what a run-off election would require, and what the cost would be to voters.