Driver dies after hitting a tree on northeast side of Colorado Springs Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that happened late Monday night in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of N. Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Dr.

Police said a vehicle headed west on Carefree Cir. lost control, going off the south side of the road and striking a tree.

When first responders arrived at the scene, CSPD said the driver had already passed away.

The CSPD Major Crash Team is now investigating the accident. Police said it's too early to confirm if speed or alcohol are being considered as factors.