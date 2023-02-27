Dangerous dog ordinance discussed Monday by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A gradual, overall increase in cases involving dangerous or aggressive dogs has led The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) to ask the City Council for stronger enforcement and penalties for the owners of such dogs.

The Council heard a presentation Monday from Jamie Norris, director of the agency's Animal Law Enforecment division, and assistant director Lindsey Vigna, regarding dangerous dog investigations in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Pikes Peak Humane Society

Vigna said that a proposed ordinance -- drafted by the HSPPR and some Council members -- would cover less serious dangerous dog incidents, and not more serious cases that result in serious or fatal injuries to victims.

"We feel like there are laws already in place for the really serious cases," she said. "This ordinance would cover, for example, when a dog is running loose and threatens or tries to bite someone. That's a gray area that isn't covered by current law."

Vigna said that the ordinance would review current fines, require pet behavior management and responsible ownership classes for violators, and establish court-ordered containment of dangerous dogs.

KRDO

The ordinance also would mandate that dogs be spayed or neutered, in response to a finding by the American Veterinary Medical Association that up 76% of bites are committed by dogs that are not spayed or neutered.

"Genetics are a factor, too," Vigna said. "We want to ensure that dog owners aren't allowed to breed dogs that have dangerous behaviors."

The Council will research the proposal and discuss it at a later work session before officially voting on the matter.

Vigna said that dangerous dog incidents are less common in Pueblo County, but more common in other parts of the HSPPR's jurisdiction, such as Centennial and Douglas County.