New CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities discusses goals, future plans Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On his first official day as the new chief executive officer of Colorado Springs Utilities, Travas Deal spoke with the media about what his goals are and what the utility's future plans will be under his leadership.

Deal discussed his strategy regarding utility rates and water supply, the next steps toward repurposing the former Drake Power Plant site after it was decommissioned last September, and how he'll address previous complaints about a negative workplace culture that caused employee turnover.

Deal -- who has been with Utilities since 2017 -- was named CEO during Wednesday's meeting of the Utilities Board after previously serving as a field services manager, chief operations officer and interim CEO when former head Aram Benyamin resigned at the end of last December.

The board selected Deal over another in-house candidate, Lisa Barbato, the planning and projects officer for chief systems; both candidates advanced from a field of 100 candidates.

City Councilman Wayne Willams, who also is president of the board, said that Deal earned the job because he has something that most candidates didn't -- experience in electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater, which are the four services provided by the utility.

Deal will be sworn in during a ceremony Friday; his salary will be $480,000.

