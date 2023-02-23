Skip to Content
Crime scene photos of Club Q mass shooting and suspect’s apartment released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office released dozens of images used in the preliminary hearing for the accused killer in the Club Q mass shooting.

The images depict the club following the attack, the suspect's apartment, receipts indicating the suspect had previously been at the club, and more.

Below are a handful of the nearly 100 images released Thursday afternoon by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Several of the following photos are graphic. Some images do include blood, bullet holes, casings, and the aftermath inside the club. KRDO however has chosen to omit any images depicting the victims.

KRDO has edited the released the documents in a PDF below to omit any images of bodies. Warning, there are still graphic images of blood and the aftermath of the shooting.

Edited-Peoples-Admitted-Preliminary-Hearing-Exhibits-2-66-and-68_Redacted-1Download

Below is a full PDF released by the DA's Office, this has not been edited. There are no graphic images in the file below.

22CR6008-Defense-Admitted-Preliminary-Hearing-Exhibits-RedactedDownload

To see the full, unedited documents released by the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, click here. Warning, the document linked does contain photos of the victims.

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

