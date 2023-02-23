Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to gain a female tiger and say goodbye to one of its African lions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Changes are coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The CMZoo is welcoming a female Amur tiger named Mila, and saying goodbye to one of the African lions, Boma.

The move begins in March and is in support of their respective species' survival plans.

According to zoo officials, Mila, who turns one in May, will travel to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo from the Toronto Zoo where she was born.

She's ready to be an independent tiger but isn't old enough to have cubs yet. The habitat at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo gives her plenty of space to explore.

“This is Mila’s first-ever move, so we want to make it as positive an experience as possible for her,” said Rebecca Zwicker, animal care manager in Asian Highlands said on the zoo's website. “She has been Toronto’s sweetheart, so we’re happy to welcome her to our community where we know she’ll be equally admired and respected with a life of choice, opportunity, and care.”

CMZoo

Roma is moving to California where he'll get his own pride after living in Colorado for seven years. His last day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo will be March 27.

The zoo said, unlike tigers, lions are social animals and sometimes outgrow their family unit.

“A huge part of our role as keepers is to provide the best possible environments for our animals,” said Rachael Hahn, African Rift Valley senior lead keeper. “When you see an animal is telling you it’s time for something new, we embrace the fact that there’s a reward for them that far outweighs the risk. Of course, it’s hard to say goodbye when an animal moves on, but we really think this new place and pride are going to be perfect for him.”

CMZoo

Before his upcoming trip, the zoo's been getting Boma familiar with his travel crate and making sure he's in tip-top shape to make the trip.

“Boma is probably our most confident lion,” said Hahn. “I can just see him strutting into his new home with his impressive presence and quickly winning the hearts of the team and the respect of his new pride.”

For more on this upcoming change, click here.