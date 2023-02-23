Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 12:26 PM

A Cascade elementary student’s letter on reducing trash leads to real change at her school

Manitou Springs School District

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fourth-grade student in Cascade is making a big difference and helping save the planet by reducing the school's plastic trash.

According to Manitou Springs School District, ten-year-old Claire at Ute Pass Elementary School wrote a letter to the company Stasher - a reusable silicone bag production company - about making reusable garbage bags.

The CEO of the company wrote Claire back in a letter saying unfortunately silicone garbage bags would be expensive to make and not likely used. However, the CEO invited Claire to be a Stasher ambassador and sent her and the students at her school about 200 reusable sandwich bags. Thanks to these bags, students will still reduce plastic waste thrown away during snack and lunchtime.

MSSD

“We’re super proud of Claire and the whole fourth-grade class and their efforts to reduce waste in our environment,” said Jackie Powell, Principal at UPES. “She may be little, but these dreams are big and make a huge difference.”

MSSD

The district said not only did Claire make a difference at her school, she learned a valuable lesson about how anyone can take steps to better the world.

“You don’t have to be an adult to make a big difference,” said Claire.

MSSD
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content