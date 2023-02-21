No current, county-wide burn ban in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) issued a clarification Tuesday following a Stage 1 Burn Ban that was put into effect on Monday.

The OEM said the burn ban that was put into place Monday during a grass fire was done so by the commanding officer in order to preserve fire resources county-wide.

At this time, there is not a county-wide, Stage 1 Burn Ban. The OEM did say that Teller County will be in a "temporary Orange Flage restriction" through Wed., Feb. 22, due to high winds.

The OEM advises residents who are having issues with the Everbridge and Peak Alert systems to contact Ben Bills at bbills@elpasoteller911.org or (719) 785 - 1972.