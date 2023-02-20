Wildland fire near County Road 1 in Teller County contained, pre-evacuation warnings lifted

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A wildland fire triggered a pre-evacuation warning for residents in Teller County Monday afternoon.

At 11:47 a.m., the Teller County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation warning for residents in Teller County near High Pasture and Cheyenne Circle due to a wildland fire.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire was burning near the 11900 block of County Road 1.

By 12:20 p.m., the TCSO lifted the pre-evacuation warning, saying the fire was contained.

Crews will remain on the scene and nearby residents are told smoke will be visible in that area. However, people are asked to only call 911 if they see active flames or a plume of smoke.