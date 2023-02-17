Multi-agency investigation uncovers multiple stolen vehicles and fentanyl pills in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Through a multi-agency investigation in Southern Colorado, multiple stolen vehicles were recovered along with fentanyl pills.

Recently, the Pueblo Police Department partnered with the Colorado State Patrol, Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Pueblo Parole, and the Cañon City Police Department for a joint operation.

Together, the agencies recovered a stolen trailer, four stolen cars, towed a suspicious truck to request a search warrant for further investigation, and seized fentanyl pills.

PPD

Additionally, police arrested three former Safe Street Criminals who all had new warrants for their arrests. According to the PPD, one of the individuals had four warrants. Two of which were for previous motor vehicle theft cases. Another had a $100,000 bond robbery warrant.

When that individual was contacted while in a stolen vehicle, the PPD said he rammed a police vehicle and crashed into a parked truck before trying to run on foot.

PPD

However, he was immediately captured and currently faces numerous charges.