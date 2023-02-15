Centura Health to split into two organizations: CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KRDO) -- CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth formed Centura Health as a management company in 1996 and since have worked together as sponsoring organizations to

meet the healthcare needs of communities across Colorado and western Kansas.

The organizations announced Wednesday that they are now ending their 27-year partnership.

A press release from Centura says the two organizations have collaboratively agreed that they can best serve their communities and healthcare ministries without a partnership, with each organization directly managing their respective care sites which comprise Centura Health. During the transitions back into separate organizations, Centura Health will continue its management role of the hospitals, physician clinics, and other care sites. There will be no disruption to patient care, the release said.

Following the transition, AdventHealth will operate and manage the five Adventist hospitals and their affiliated clinics in Colorado, while CommonSpirit Health will operate and manage their 15 hospitals and their affiliated clinics in Colorado and western Kansas.

AdventHealth Hospitals: Avista Adventist Hospital - Louisville, Colorado. Castle Rock Adventist Hospital - Castle Rock, Colorado. Littleton Adventist Hospital - Littleton, Colorado. Parker Adventist Hospital - Parker, Colorado. Porter Adventist Hospital - Denver, Colorado.

CommonSpirit Health Hospitals: Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital - Ulysses, Kansas. Longmont United Hospital - Longmont, Colorado. OrthoColorado Hospital - Lakewood, Colorado. Mercy Hospital - Durango, Colorado. Penrose Hospital - Colorado Springs, Colorado. St. Anthony Hospital - Lakewood, Colorado. St. Anthony North Hospital - Westminster, Colorado. St. Anthony Summit Hospital - Frisco, Colorado. St. Catherine Hospital - Dodge City, Kansas. St. Catherine Hospital - Garden City, Kansas. St. Elizabeth Hospital - Fort Morgan, Colorado. St. Mary-Corwin - Pueblo, Colorado. St. Francis Hospital - Colorado Springs, Colorado. St. Francis Hospital Interquest - Colorado Springs, Colorado. St. Thomas More Hospital - Canon City, Colorado.

