State Patrol says Coloradans need to become better pedestrians
COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), 2022 saw a 13.5 percent increase in pedestrian-involved crashes from 2021.
“It comes down to motorists and pedestrians doing their part to stay alert.,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Distractions while driving, walking or biking are everywhere. Whether you have your head down looking at your phone or earbuds in that cancel out helpful traffic noises, keeping your focus on where you are going is the solution.”
According to CSP, if a pedestrian contributes to a crash in some way, such as not following traffic signals, walking into the street while intoxicated, or crossing without checking for traffic, he or she may be assigned partial or full fault for the collision.
CSP said that most infractions involving a pedestrian who was at fault doubled or tripled from 2021 to 2022.
CSP offers the following tips for being a better pedestrian and taking responsibility for your own personal safety:
- Whenever possible, walk on the sidewalk; if no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic
- Follow the rules of the road, obey all traffic signs and signals
- When available, cross streets at crosswalks
- Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street, making eye contact with drivers of oncoming vehicles to make sure they see you
- Stay alert – avoid cell phone use and wearing earbuds
- Avoid alcohol and drug impairment when walking or biking
- At night, wear bright/or reflective clothing or use a flashlight
- A SPECIAL NOTE TO PARENTS: Children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult